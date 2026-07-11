Amref University Plans Beyond Zero Teaching Hospital to Boost Maternal Healthcare Training

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Amref International University (AMIU) plans to establish the Beyond Zero Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital as a teaching facility in partnership with the Beyond Zero Initiative, a move expected to strengthen the training of healthcare professionals and improve maternal and child health services across Africa.

The proposal was unveiled by Sheila Khama, Chairperson of the International Board of Directors for Amref Health Africa, during AMIU’s seventh graduation ceremony held at the university’s Northlands campus in Nairobi.

Khama said the planned teaching hospital, to be developed in collaboration with the Beyond Zero Initiative under the patronage of former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, aligns with the university’s long-term strategy of building sustainable healthcare capacity for future generations.

The graduation ceremony, held under the theme “Raising Leaders for Africa’s Health Transformation,” saw 530 graduands awarded certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

According to Khama, partnerships remain central to the university’s mission of transforming healthcare education and improving health outcomes across the continent.

“It is because of these partnerships that we are able to achieve what you witness today,” she said.

Amref International University Chancellor Tsitsi Masiyiwa said the institution remains focused on developing health leaders capable of addressing Africa’s unique healthcare challenges.

“AMIU nurtures leaders who understand Africa because they belong to Africa. We develop leaders who appreciate our challenges, recognize our opportunities, and are committed to building solutions that are relevant, practical and sustainable,” she said.

The university noted that expanding academic programmes and increased investment in digital learning are helping narrow Africa’s healthcare workforce gap by producing graduates equipped to strengthen health systems and drive equitable healthcare transformation.

Delivering the keynote address, Uganda’s outgoing Education Minister Joyce Kaducu urged graduates to apply their skills and knowledge in service of communities across the continent.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by leaders like you. Wear your qualification with purpose and dedicate your knowledge to building healthier, stronger communities across our continent,” she said.

The proposed Beyond Zero teaching hospital is expected to significantly expand AMIU’s practical training capacity while improving access to maternal and child healthcare services, further reinforcing the university’s role in preparing the next generation of African health professionals.