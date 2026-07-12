IEBC Intensifies Preparations Ahead of Thursday’s Ol Kalou Parliamentary By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says preparations for Thursday’s Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-election are in the final stages, with the training of key election officials already completed.

According to the commission, training for Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) and Presiding Officers (POs) has been successfully concluded, while the training of Polling Clerks is currently underway across Ol Kalou Constituency.

The IEBC said the training programme is aimed at equipping election officials with the skills and knowledge required to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

The commission noted that the exercise forms part of its final preparations ahead of polling day as it seeks to ensure the smooth management of the by-election process.

IEBC has urged voters and stakeholders to rely on its official communication channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding the exercise.