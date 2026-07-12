Seven Held After Thika Raid Uncovers Illicit Ethanol, Fake Cigarettes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Police have arrested seven people after a multi-agency operation in Thika West Sub-County uncovered 13,200 litres of ethanol and thousands of packets of suspected counterfeit cigarettes.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the development is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal trade networks that authorities say deprive the government of revenue and undermine legitimate businesses.

According to the DCI, the intelligence-led operation targeted a compound in Umoja, Thika West, believed to have been used for storing and distributing illicit goods.

Officers recovered 66 drums, each containing 200 litres of ethanol, alongside 17,640 packets of suspected counterfeit Pall Mall cigarettes concealed beneath animal hides inside one of two lorries impounded during the raid.

“During the raid, officers found 66 drums, each holding 200 litres, filled with ethanol.”

“The team also discovered 17,640 packets of suspected counterfeit Pall Mall cigarettes cleverly hidden beneath various animal hides inside one of the lorries at the site.”

Authorities said all recovered items have been secured as exhibits while investigations continue to establish the origin of the ethanol and counterfeit cigarettes, as well as identify other individuals who may be linked to the suspected criminal network.

The seven suspects arrested; Isaack Muthee, Lenkai Olemelei, Simon Ndung’u, Paul Mwangi, Stephen Mbugua, Julius Mutuku and Nicolete Lodway ; remain in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

The DCI said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal trade syndicates involved in counterfeit products and illicit alcohol.

The agency noted that such activities threaten public health, fuel organized crime, undermine fair competition for legitimate businesses and deny the government critical tax revenue.