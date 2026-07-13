CJ Koome Establishes High Court Division to Handle Tribunal Appeals

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has established a new Tribunals Appeals Division of the High Court at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi in a move aimed at improving access to justice and expediting the resolution of disputes arising from specialised tribunals.

The new division became operational on July 1 following the issuance of Gazette Notice No. 10417 pursuant to Sections 11 and 12(3) of the High Court (Organization and Administration) Act, 2015.

According to the Judiciary, the division will hear appeals arising from tribunals whose decisions are appealable to the High Court, with the exception of matters originating from the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

“The establishment of the specialised division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing litigants with a dedicated forum for tribunal-related appeals,” the judiciary stated.

The Judiciary said the move will also improve efficiency and reduce delays in the determination of appeals from specialised tribunals while promoting consistency and predictability in judicial decisions involving technical and sector-specific disputes.

“The new division is further expected to strengthen the Judiciary’s commitment to timely, efficient and people-centred justice.”

For litigants and members of the public, the initiative is expected to deliver a more streamlined appeals process, faster dispute resolution and improved service delivery within the justice system.

Chief Justice Koome said the establishment of the division forms part of the Judiciary’s broader reform agenda aimed at improving institutional efficiency and ensuring justice is delivered expeditiously, fairly and in accordance with the Constitution.