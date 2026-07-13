Ruto Tops New Presidential Poll at 32% as Kalonzo Comes Second at 13% – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – President William Ruto would retain the presidency if elections were held today, according to a new Infotrak Research and Consulting survey that places him ahead of his closest rivals in the race to State House.

The poll shows Ruto commanding 32 percent support among voters, more than double that of his nearest challenger, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who garnered 13 percent.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i are tied in third place with 12 percent support each, underscoring an increasingly competitive opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua trails the leading pack with four percent support, while Siaya Governor James Orengo’s ally and former ODM Deputy Party Leader Babu Owino attracted three percent backing.

Former Cabinet Secretary David Maraga polled two percent, while Martha Karua secured one percent support.

The survey also revealed a sizeable bloc of undecided voters, with 18 percent of respondents yet to settle on a preferred presidential candidate, suggesting the political landscape remains fluid with more than a year to the next election cycle gaining momentum.

Three percent of respondents declined to disclose their preferred candidate.

According to the poll, candidates outside the leading contenders collectively accounted for one percent of support. They include George Natembeya, Eugene Wamalwa, Ndindi Nyoro, Okiya Omtatah, Ekuru Aukot, George Wajackoyah and Jimmy Wanjigi.