Infotrak Poll: Kalonzo-Sifuna Ticket Emerges as Opposition’s Preferred Presidential Pairing

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – A new Infotrak survey has identified a presidential ticket featuring Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the most preferred opposition combination ahead of the next General Election.

According to the poll, 23 per cent of respondents backed a Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket, placing it ahead of other opposition pairings considered in the survey.

The second most popular option was a Kalonzo Musyoka-Fred Matiang’i ticket, which garnered 16 per cent support, narrowly edging out a Fred Matiang’i-Kalonzo Musyoka combination that attracted 15 per cent.

The findings indicate that Kalonzo remains the dominant figure in preferred opposition alliances, with the top two ticket options both featuring the former Vice President as the presidential candidate.

A Kalonzo Musyoka-Rigathi Gachagua ticket ranked fourth with five per cent support, while a Rigathi Gachagua-Kalonzo Musyoka pairing received four per cent backing.

Other combinations attracting four per cent support included a Rigathi Gachagua-Fred Matiang’i ticket, a Fred Matiang’i-Rigathi Gachagua pairing and a Fred Matiang’i-Martha Karua alliance.

A Kalonzo Musyoka-Martha Karua ticket received three per cent support.

Despite the various options presented, the poll showed that no single opposition ticket commands majority support, with 21 per cent of respondents saying they were undecided or did not know which team would best represent the opposition.

Infotrak said the findings point to an opposition field that remains largely unsettled, even as Kalonzo-led combinations continue to enjoy a clear advantage over rival formations.