Infotrak Poll: Only 33pc of Kenyans Support Broad-Based Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Only a third of Kenyans support the broad-based government arrangement bringing together leaders from different political parties, according to a new survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The poll found that 33 percent of respondents support the broad-based government, while 37 percent oppose it, making opponents the largest group surveyed.

Another 27 percent said they neither support nor oppose the arrangement, while three percent remained undecided.

Support for the broad-based government was strongest in the Nyanza region at 44 percent, followed by North Eastern at 48 percent and the Rift Valley at 45 percent.

Opposition was highest in Nairobi, where half of those surveyed said they were against the arrangement, followed by Eastern Kenya at 46 percent and the Coast region at 36 percent.

The survey also showed that support was lowest in the former Western region at 33 percent and Nairobi at 24 percent.

Among those backing the broad-based government, peace, political stability and reduced political tensions emerged as the biggest motivation, cited by 35 percent of supporters.

National unity and cohesion was the second most cited reason at 28 percent, followed by improved development and service delivery at 24 percent.

Other reasons included inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources across regions and communities at seven percent, and improved cooperation among political leaders at five percent.

Only one percent cited improved government accountability and checks and balances as their main reason for supporting the arrangement.

Among opponents, 40 percent argued that the broad-based government had not translated into improved development or better government performance.

Another 19 percent said the arrangement mainly served the personal interests of politicians, while 16 percent cited concerns over corruption.

Eleven percent said the arrangement weakened opposition oversight and accountability, while seven percent said it lacked a clear agenda for national unity.

Concerns over tribalism, favouritism and unequal treatment accounted for four percent of responses, while two percent cited an increased government cost and tax burden.

The poll found slightly higher support among men at 36 percent compared to 29 percent among women.

By age group, support was strongest among respondents aged 18 to 26 years at 38 percent and weakest among those aged between 36 and 45 years at 30 percent.

The findings underscore the challenge facing proponents of the broad-based government as they seek to convince more Kenyans of its benefits amid growing demands for improved governance and service delivery.