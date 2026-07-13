14 Charged Over Kisumu, Nyahururu Violence As Police Vow Tough Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Fourteen suspects have been arraigned over weekend violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu as the government faces growing pressure to demonstrate that its repeated pledges to end political goonism will be backed by consistent prosecutions rather than rhetoric.

The suspects, eight arrested in Kisumu and six in Nyahururu, appeared in court on Monday after violent incidents that left two people dead, several others injured, nine motorcycles torched and a police vehicle damaged.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said those arrested had been charged with relevant offences linked to the unrest, warning that anyone engaging in political violence would face the full force of the law.

“The National Police Service will not tolerate violence, hooliganism or any disruption of public peace. We remain steadfast in our duty to maintain law and order,” the service said.

“Let it be clear: those who choose chaos will be met with the full force of the law.”

The arraignments mark the first legal action following the violence over the weekend that has reignited national debate over the resurgence of organized political gangs and whether authorities are doing enough to dismantle them as political activity intensifies ahead of the next General Election.

The latest clashes have also intensified scrutiny of the government’s handling of political violence after critics accused security agencies of failing to decisively curb armed groups appearing at opposition events.

According to the NPS, preliminary investigations found that violence in Kisumu erupted after a confrontation between two opposing groups, resulting in the death of one person, multiple injuries, destruction of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle.

Police said investigations are continuing to identify and arrest additional suspects involved.

In Nyahururu, officers arrested six suspects after a group allegedly attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, injuring several members of the public.

Police also dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired during the incident, maintaining that investigations established there had been no shooting.

The arraignment unfolds barely a day after amateur videos circulated online showing young men carrying bows, arrows, clubs and other crude weapons moving through parts of Kisumu before clashes erupted near a church service attended by Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The images triggered widespread condemnation from opposition leaders, who argued they reflected a dangerous normalization of politically sponsored violence.

Sifuna said the attacks would not intimidate opposition leaders but instead exposed what he described as the country’s deteriorating political environment.

“Nobody looking at the pictures that have come out of Kisumu today and Nyahururu can be proud of such a country, where people are just brandishing weapons and walking and marching on the streets to go and attack a congregation in church,” he said.

“This is the lowest I think we have sunk.”

Governor Orengo alleged that the violence bore signs of political orchestration, comparing the situation to Haiti’s long-running insecurity.

“If you want to go to Haiti, Haiti is here. The violence and the audacity with which it is being organized, perpetrated and carried out has the hand of the state in it,” he said.

His remarks echoed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who accused individuals linked to the state of attacking a Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) public address truck in Ol Kalou over the weekend.