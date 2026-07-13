8 suspects to face charges after 2 killed in Kisumu church attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Security agencies in Kisumu have arrested 200 youths and detained eight key suspects following Sunday’s deadly attack outside St. Stephen’s ACK Cathedral in Milimani that left two people dead and several others injured.

The violence erupted when an armed group allegedly attacked members of the Linda Mwananchi political faction, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, as they arrived for a church service. The confrontation also left several vehicles and motorcycles damaged.

Addressing a joint media briefing on Monday, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the arrests were part of an ongoing operation to dismantle organized criminal groups behind the violence.

“Two organized criminal youth engaged in a violent confrontation somewhere around the city. Two young men lost their lives as a result of that. Families have been plunged into mourning, and the city has once again been reminded that criminal violence carries consequences not only for its direct victims but for society as a whole,” Nyong’o said.

He said the 200 youths are being screened to identify those linked to the violence, while eight suspects directly connected to the killings are set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Nyong’o, who co-chairs the County Security Committee, dismissed suggestions that the incident was an isolated act of indiscipline.

“The County Security Committee standing here in front of you has resolved that organized criminal activity will be confronted with the full force of the law,” he said.

“We reject the tendency to dismiss such incidents as isolated acts of youthful indiscipline. What occurred in Milimani was organized criminal conduct, and it will be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.”

The governor warned that authorities would pursue not only those who carried out the attack but also individuals suspected of financing or orchestrating the violence.

“To those who engage in violence, whether as members of criminal gangs or as individuals acting on behalf of political or commercial interests, this message is unambiguous. There will be no sanctuary in Kisumu County. Those responsible will be identified, arrested, prosecuted and held fully accountable under the law,” he said.

Nyong’o said investigators are collecting evidence, including digital material circulating on social media, to support further prosecutions.

“Eight suspects arrested in connection with yesterday’s violence will be arraigned in court today. Investigations are continuing, and evidence including digital material circulating on social media is being secured to support further prosecutions,” he added.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohamed Ramadhan Mwabudzo said intelligence reports indicated the youths had been mobilized and armed before being dispatched to the church.

He cautioned politicians against hiring private gangs to provide security at public events, stressing that maintaining public safety is the exclusive responsibility of the National Police Service.

The County Security Committee said the operation would continue until all those responsible are brought to justice and normalcy is fully restored.