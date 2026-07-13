Sifuna Emerges as Top Choice Among Gen Z Voters in Latest Infotrak Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has emerged as the most popular political figure among Kenya’s Gen Z voters, according to the latest Infotrak survey released on Monday, underscoring the growing influence of young voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The poll, conducted between June 22 and June 26, 2026, surveyed 3,000 adult Kenyans aged 18 and above through a combination of telephone and face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.79 per cent.

While President William Ruto remains the country’s most preferred presidential candidate overall with 32 per cent support, the survey found that Sifuna enjoys his strongest backing among voters aged between 18 and 26 years, where he commands 20 per cent support.

Infotrak researchers said the findings point to a growing preference among younger voters for younger opposition leaders and alternatives to traditional political formations.

The poll also highlighted mixed views on the broad-based government arrangement, with 33 per cent of respondents expressing support while 37 per cent opposed it.

Among those opposed to the arrangement, 37 per cent cited poor government performance, 19 per cent said political leaders were prioritising personal interests, while 16 per cent pointed to concerns over corruption.

Supporters of the broad-based government, on the other hand, said it had contributed to political stability and national cohesion.

The survey further examined potential opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 election and found that a Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna presidential ticket attracted the highest support at 23 per cent nationally, narrowly edging out a Kalonzo Musyoka–Fred Matiang’i pairing at 22 per cent.

Tickets featuring former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua registered comparatively lower support levels.

Speaking during the release of the findings, Infotrak officials said the poll was independently funded and conducted in line with industry standards governing opinion research.

“We are required by regulation to declare whether it is a self-sponsored poll or whether someone else is paying for it. We only release polls that are self-sponsored by Infotrak,” an official said during the briefing.

The findings signal the increasing significance of the youth vote in shaping Kenya’s political landscape, with Gen Z voters expected to play a pivotal role in determining the country’s leadership in 2027.