Fast-rising Ngetich salutes track G.O.A.T Faith Kipyegon after overcoming her in Monaco

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2026 – Having grown up idolising three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, it must have meant the whole world to Agnes Ngetich to compete in the same event with the track queen.

It was an even more ecstatic feeling for the double world record holder to triumph over an athlete she has for so many years wished to emulate.

Ngetich clocked a world lead and meet record of 8:08.95 at Friday’s Monaco Diamond League to take top honour in the women’s 3000m, finishing ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Aleshign Baweke (8:23.81) and Senayet Getachew (8:24.02) who came second and third respectively.

On the other, Kipyegon had to be content with fourth place, trudging through her injury woes to cross the finish line in a personal best of 8:24.21.

Afterwards, Ngetich, overflowing with excitement, gave props to the world 1500m champion for the influence she has had on her career.

“Running side by side with Faith Kipyegon and with Jessica – it was a pleasure. It is a privilege. She is a nice lady, she is a queen on the track. She has been the role model to us,” the world cross country champion said.

It is the second time that Ngetich has excelled over her idol, following on from last year’s Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret.

On that occasion, the 25-year-old clocked 32:42 to win the senior women’s 10km race, in which Kipyegon was forced to withdraw midway.

Friday’s success continued what has largely been an imperious season for Ngetich in 2026.

Save for a disappointing 13th place finish March’s New York Half Marathon, where she clocked 1:10:25, Ngetich has won all the other five races she has participated in thus far.

Surprisingly, Ngetich played down her exploits in the French principality, shifting the limelight to her coach whose words of encouragement rang through her ears as she rounded the tartan track.

“Coming here, I did not have any plan. My plan was to run a PB. My coach was like – you know you can do it. And I was like: Hey coach, this is the first race on the track . I am opening on the track because I have been on the road races and cross country lately,” she said.

Ngetich added: “But for today, I am so happy and have to say thank you to him and to the whole team who helped me. I was coming here just to test if I still have the speed on the track. My last track race was in Tokyo and I see that it is so amazing. I just could not believe who I was on the track.”

With another track phenomenon Beatrice Chebet out of action for the foreseeable future — as she continues to enjoy the bliss of motherhood — 2026 may just be the year of Agnes Ngetich as far as the women’s 5000m and 10,000m is concerned.

With five more legs of the Diamond League to go, the world may not have heard the last of her.

A world record, maybe? It is not something inconceivable considering she already boasts the 5km and 10km world record titles.