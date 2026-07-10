Ngetich reigns supreme at Monaco Diamond League as Kipyegon misses out on podium

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2026 – World record holder Agnes Ngetich cruised to victory at the Monaco Diamond League as triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon stumbled out of the podium places.

Ngetich clocked a world lead and meet record of 8:08.95 — which is also a personal best — to finish first in the women’s 3000m.

Ethiopian duo of Aleshign Baweke (8:23.81) and Senayet Getachew (8:24.02) finished second and third respectively, clocking PBs in both cases.

Meanwhile, it was a tough outing for Kipyegon who clocked a personal best of 8:24.21 to finish a distant fourth in the same event.

Last week, the world 1500m champion finished second in the women’s mile at the Prefontaine Classic, timing 4:17.80.