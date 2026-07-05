Rare blip for ‘Queen’ Kipyegon despite making podium at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2026 – Faith Kipyegon suffered a rare blip on Saturday night, finishing third in the women’s mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States.

The double world record holder was 400 metres away from victory before Nikki Hiltz emerged from the shadows to cross the finish line first, the American clocking a world lead of 4:17.49.

World 1500m silver medalist Dorcas Ewoi — also of Kenya — sneaked in to finish second in a personal best (PB) of 4:17.62 as Kipyegon came third in 4:17.80.

Kipyegon was running in her third race of the year, which is also the first time she has failed to win.

Her first one, the Monaco 10km road race, yielded a first place finish in 29:47, before she opened her Diamond League campaign in Shanghai in May, storming to victory in 14:24.14, in the women’s 5000m.