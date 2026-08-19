EACC, Sweden step up cooperation to track hidden assets and illicit financial flows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Sweden have agreed to deepen cooperation in tackling increasingly sophisticated financial crimes, including the concealment of digital assets and illicit financial flows.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud hosted Sweden’s Ambassador to Kenya Lars Håkan Åkesson at Integrity Centre for bilateral talks focused on strengthening anti-corruption efforts, good governance and institutional capacity.

The discussions placed particular emphasis on the changing nature of corruption, with criminals increasingly using complex financial structures and digital assets to conceal and move illicitly acquired wealth.

EACC said the talks focused on “countering sophisticated financial structures, digital asset concealment, and illicit financial flows.”

Ambassador Åkesson stressed the importance of strong accountability systems in creating an environment capable of attracting investment and sustaining economic growth.

The Swedish envoy said robust accountability frameworks are critical to boosting investor confidence and driving economic growth.

EACC and Sweden committed to leveraging their bilateral partnership to strengthen integrity mechanisms in Kenya and across the wider Eastern Africa region.

The Commission said international partnerships remain critical to enhancing its ability to prevent, investigate and respond to sophisticated corruption and financial crimes that extend beyond Kenya’s borders.

The cooperation also places institutional capacity building at the centre of the partnership, with stronger systems and technical capabilities expected to improve the fight against corruption and strengthen accountability in public institutions.

The talks come amid growing international attention on illicit financial flows and the use of emerging technologies to hide proceeds of corruption, making cross-border cooperation increasingly important for tracing assets and holding perpetrators accountable.

EACC said it remains committed to strategic international cooperation as part of efforts to promote accountability, integrity and good governance in Kenya.