Gachagua Takes Diaspora Consultations to Boston as US Tour Nears End

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in Boston, Massachusetts, as his extended tour of the United States enters its final phase, with the former Deputy President continuing his engagements with Kenyans and investors in the diaspora.

Gachagua arrived in Boston with his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, popularly known as Mejja Donk.

He said his Boston visit would focus on meeting Kenyans living and working in the city, as he continued consultations with the diaspora.

“Consultations continue,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President said his engagements with Kenyans abroad had demonstrated the contribution of the diaspora to the country’s development.

“Kenyans daring abroad and succeeding is a testament to the talent, resilience, and ingenuity we have at home,” he said.

He added that the skills and experience acquired by Kenyans living abroad could be harnessed in the management of national resources and the expansion of the economy.

“We should never take them for granted; their skills and insight can play a vital role in managing our resources and building our nation’s wealth,” he said.

Gachagua and his delegation were received by members of the Kenyan community in Boston, who presented flowers to him and his wife.

The Boston leg follows his engagements in Texas, where he had been based since September 25 before travelling to Massachusetts on Thursday. His published itinerary places him in Boston from October 1 to October 9.

The United States tour, which has lasted about 50 days, has combined meetings with Kenyans in the diaspora, political consultations and engagements with potential investors.

In Dallas, Gachagua met investors whom his DCP said had expressed interest in investing in Kenya and creating employment opportunities.

He has also been pushing for greater involvement of Kenyans living abroad in national affairs, citing their financial contribution to the economy and their links to communities at home.

During a meeting with the Dallas Diaspora Caucus, Gachagua called for increased participation by the diaspora in national development and decision-making.

The tour has also provided Gachagua with a platform to advance his political agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He has repeatedly criticised corruption and what he describes as opaque government processes, arguing that such practices discourage investment.

Gachagua has also pledged to introduce tax incentives for investors who create jobs if his political camp assumes power.

His US engagements come as opposition parties continue consultations on possible cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections, with the former Deputy President positioning himself as part of the discussions over the political realignment expected to shape the next electoral contest.