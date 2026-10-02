Lumakanda OCS Denied Bail Over Alleged Defilement of 14-Year-Old

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Lumakanda Police Station, Wycliffe Kwendo, has been denied bail after a court found a real and substantial risk that he could interfere with witnesses in a case involving the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old child.

Kwendo appeared before the Kakamega Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He faces a main charge of defilement, an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child and a separate charge of abuse of a position of authority.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Ian Makotsi, opposed his release on bail, citing compelling reasons linked to his position as a police officer.

The prosecution argued that Kwendo’s position of authority placed him in a position to potentially interfere with witnesses. The court also heard allegations that he threatened witnesses with a firearm during his arrest.

Prosecutors further told the court that the complainant and other witnesses reside within Kwendo’s area of command, creating an additional risk of interference should he be released.

In her determination, Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas O. Mac’andere reaffirmed that the right to bail is constitutionally guaranteed but may be limited where compelling reasons are demonstrated.

The magistrate found that the prosecution had established a real and substantial risk of witness interference, taking into account Kwendo’s position of authority, the vulnerability of the child complainant and the fact that the complainant and other witnesses live within his area of command.

The court also considered the allegation that Kwendo had threatened witnesses with a firearm, noting that the allegation had not been rebutted by evidence presented before the court.

The magistrate further held that imposing stringent bail conditions would not adequately protect the child complainant or safeguard the integrity of the proceedings.

Kwendo will therefore remain in custody at Kakamega GK Prison pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The matter will come up for mention on October 15, 2026, for pre-trial directions and to confirm compliance with the court’s orders.

The charges against Kwendo remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law.