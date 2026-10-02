Lecturers and University Staff Down Tools Over 2025–2029 CBA Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — Lecturers and other staff in public universities have begun a nationwide strike after their unions rejected a counter-offer by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) over the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The industrial action involves members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA).

The unions announced the strike after talks with IPUCCF ended without an agreement in Machakos on Thursday.

They said the latest counter-offer failed to address key issues raised during negotiations, including salaries, allowances, medical benefits and the recruitment of additional academic staff.

The unions also argued that the proposal did not honour provisions contained in the registered 2021–2025 CBA, particularly on the harmonisation of allowances under the new agreement.

A major point of disagreement is the proposed salary increment. The unions have rejected an automatic annual increase of four per cent, arguing that it is below the prevailing inflation rate and would not adequately cushion university workers against the rising cost of living.

UASU National Organising Secretary Jacob Musembi, speaking on behalf of the three unions, said the counter-offer was inadequate and failed to respond to their concerns.

The unions have also raised concerns over medical cover, saying the proposed package does not match benefits available to civil servants in equivalent job grades.

Staff shortages have emerged as another major issue, with the unions demanding increased recruitment of academic staff to cope with rising student enrolment in public universities.

The IPUCCF has recommended an 8.25 per cent cumulative increase in basic salaries over the four-year 2025–2029 CBA period, with the adjustment implemented at two per cent annually.

The employers’ forum considered several salary review options before settling on the proposal submitted to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The unions, however, had submitted substantially higher salary demands. UASU proposed increases ranging from 36 to 68 per cent, while KUSU sought increases of between 36 and 113 per cent. KUDHEIHA had proposed increases ranging from 75 to 193 per cent.

The strike follows months of stalled negotiations over the new CBA.

UASU had issued a seven-day strike notice in September, accusing university councils, the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury of failing to honour commitments contained in the Return-to-Work Formula signed in November 2025.

KUSU also issued a strike notice, citing delays in concluding, registering and implementing the 2025–2029 CBA.

The industrial action is expected to disrupt teaching, examinations, research and other services in public universities and constituent colleges across the country.

The unions have maintained that they are willing to engage in negotiations but want their outstanding demands addressed as part of the process of concluding the 2025–2029 CBA.

The dispute now places pressure on university councils, the government and the unions to return to negotiations and resolve the outstanding issues affecting thousands of university employees and students.