Waiyaki Way Partial Closure Set From Oct 8 for Road Maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Motorists using Waiyaki Way have been advised to prepare for partial closure of the Mombasa-bound lanes between Kempinski and the Museum Hill Interchange as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) undertakes maintenance works.

The affected section will be partially closed from Thursday, October 8, to Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to a public notice issued by KeNHA.

The authority said the closure was necessary to facilitate highway maintenance works on the affected section.

Motorists using Waiyaki Way during the period have been advised to use the sections that remain open and consider alternative routes to minimise traffic disruptions.

KeNHA also urged motorists to follow the traffic management plan put in place for the works and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed to the area.

“Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority said.

The authority said normal traffic operations would resume once the maintenance works are completed.

The closure is expected to affect traffic flow along one of Nairobi’s key western corridors, particularly during peak hours.

KeNHA urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time while the works are underway.