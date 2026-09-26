KAA steps up JKIA flood preparedness as El Niño threat looms

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 26 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) PLC has stepped up contingency measures at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to guard against flooding, power disruptions and other operational challenges linked to the anticipated El Niño weather conditions.

KAA said it was testing emergency vehicles, equipment and communication systems while reviewing access routes and contingency plans as part of efforts to strengthen JKIA’s resilience and safeguard airport users and surrounding communities.

The authority has also positioned water pumps in areas considered vulnerable to flooding and conducted full-load blackout tests to assess the airport’s preparedness for possible power interruptions.

The measures were outlined during a stakeholder briefing at JKIA led by KAA Managing Director and CEO Moses Wekesa, alongside General Manager of Engineering Meshack Ochieng and JKIA Airport Manager Rose Koros.

“Measures include drainage clearance, rehabilitation with KeNHA, Nairobi City County & partners and critical facility inspections,” KAA said.

The airport is also undergoing inspections of critical facilities to identify vulnerabilities and ensure essential infrastructure can withstand adverse weather conditions.

As part of efforts to improve its ability to anticipate and respond to flooding, KAA said it is working with Haskoning Engineering through the Government of the Netherlands to pilot Early Warning Systems.

The system is expected to strengthen flood preparedness, situational awareness, forecasting and operational planning at the airport.

KAA said the measures form part of a broader proactive approach aimed at ensuring continuity of airport operations while reducing risks to passengers, staff, surrounding communities and critical infrastructure during periods of adverse weather.

The authority said continued coordination among airport stakeholders would remain central to its preparedness and response efforts.