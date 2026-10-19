Nairobi Southern Bypass to close for marathon on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Motorists using the Nairobi Southern Bypass will face temporary traffic disruptions this weekend after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a closure of the highway to facilitate the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

In a public notice dated October 18, KeNHA said it would close the section between Ole Sereni Interchange and Kikuyu town from midnight on Saturday, October 24, until 2pm on Sunday, October 25.

The closure is intended to provide a secure route for participants taking part in the annual marathon, which attracts thousands of runners and spectators.

KeNHA Director-General Luka Kimeli urged motorists to plan ahead and use designated alternative routes during the closure.

“Motorists are advised to use Mombasa Road (A8) from Ole Sereni Interchange through Uhuru Highway, and vice versa, as the alternative route,” the authority said.

The agency also directed road users to obey traffic signs and follow instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals deployed along affected roads.

Alternative routes

KeNHA has outlined several diversions to manage traffic around the affected sections of the Southern Bypass.

Motorists travelling between Mombasa Road and areas served by the bypass will be directed to use Uhuru Highway, while those accessing Kikuyu, Dagoretti and Karen will be required to follow alternative routes depending on their destinations.

Drivers travelling between Kikuyu and Dagoretti will be able to use the Southern Bypass where access remains available, while motorists travelling between Karen and Kikuyu will be directed through Dagoretti Road.

Traffic heading towards Langata Road and Galleria Mall will also be diverted through alternative routes, including Dagoretti Road, while motorists travelling between Mombasa Road and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) will be required to follow the designated diversions.

Vehicles accessing Emara Ole Sereni from Mombasa Road will be directed through Nextgen Mall, according to the traffic plan.

The authority further advised motorists travelling towards Kikuyu to consider Waiyaki Way or routes through Ngong Road and Mbagathi Way, depending on their point of departure.

Heavy commercial vehicles affected

KeNHA said trailers and lorries would also face restrictions on the affected section of the Southern Bypass during the marathon.

Heavy commercial vehicles will be directed to use Waiyaki Way as an alternative route while the closure remains in force.

The authority urged motorists to allow additional travel time, particularly those heading to the airport, industrial areas and residential estates served by the bypass.

The Nairobi Southern Bypass is a key transport corridor linking Mombasa Road with areas including Langata, Dagoretti and Kikuyu, and its temporary closure is expected to affect motorists travelling across the southern and western parts of Nairobi.

KeNHA advised members of the public seeking clarification on the traffic arrangements to contact the authority through its official lines.The 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, October 25.