KeNHA announces three-month closure of Mayoni-Bungoma Road section

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 10 – Motorists using the Mayoni-Bungoma Road will have to contend with diversions for three months after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of a section to allow construction works.

In a public notice dated October 9, KeNHA said the section at kilometre 2.1 of the B139 road would be closed from October 16, 2026, to January 15, 2027, to facilitate the construction of a box culvert.

The closure is likely to affect motorists travelling between Mayoni and Bungoma, who may need to adjust their journeys to follow designated alternative routes.

Drivers should allow for possible delays as they navigate the diversions, particularly during busy travel periods, while those unfamiliar with the area may need additional time to locate the alternative routes.

The authority has provided four diversion routes to guide motorists around the construction site.

KeNHA urged road users to follow the traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed to direct traffic at the affected section.

“Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works,” the authority said.

The construction of the box culvert is intended to improve drainage infrastructure along the road, although KeNHA did not specify the expected traffic volumes or the extent of delays motorists should anticipate during the closure.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution when approaching the construction area and observe traffic instructions to minimise congestion and reduce the risk of accidents.

The road section is expected to reopen to normal traffic on January 15, 2027, subject to the completion of the works.