Motorists association vows sanctions against reckless drivers in fresh bid to curb carnage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has warned of firm sanctions, restrictions and possible bans against reckless road users after unveiling a campaign urging motorists and transport operators to take greater responsibility for the rising number of road deaths.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the association said it would not spare its own members, including private motorists, public service vehicle operators, truck drivers and motorcycle riders, in its push to address what it described as a national calamity.

MAK said the campaign would go beyond naming and shaming offenders, with possible recommendations for restrictions or suspension of dangerous practices, routes, vehicle categories and operating arrangements where necessary and within the law.

The association challenged motorists to take responsibility for their conduct, urging them to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, overloading and distracted driving.

It also called on passengers and other road users to document dangerous driving and report it through appropriate channels, saying such evidence could support investigations and accountability, subject to verification and due process.

“We have consistently called out the Government, NTSA, the National Police Service and other enforcement agencies for failures in their respective responsibilities. But as we point our fingers at them, three fingers point back at us. We must also look in the mirror,” the association said.

The campaign targets a wide range of road users, including taxi and cab drivers, matatu and long-distance bus operators, commercial truck drivers, school transport operators, boda boda riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

MAK said enforcement agencies could not be everywhere at all times, making self-regulation essential in preventing crashes.

“Let this campaign be a turning point. Let us challenge one another, correct one another and hold one another accountable, regardless of status, vehicle ownership, profession or influence,” it said.

The association also called for road safety to be treated as a national disaster, requiring coordinated intervention by the government, transport industry and road users.

Rising fatalities

The campaign comes amid a sharp increase in road fatalities.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data showed that 3,995 people died in road crashes between January 1 and October 4, 2026, representing a 9.2 per cent increase from the 3,657 deaths recorded during a similar period in 2025.

Pedestrians accounted for the largest share of fatalities at 1,490, followed by motorcyclists at 1,061, passengers at 662 and drivers at 352.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2026 separately reported 5,009 road deaths in 2025, up from 4,748 in 2024.

The figures come amid a series of deadly crashes along major highways, including the October 3 collision near Salama that killed seventeen people, most of them Catholic pilgrims, and the October 25 crash at Kanga near Mtito Andei that claimed twenty-four lives.

The two incidents renewed concerns over safety along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, where motorists, passenger vehicles and heavy commercial trucks share sections of single carriageway.

NTSA has identified more than 270 accident black spots nationally, including 199 along the Mombasa-Malaba Northern Corridor.

MAK said the scale of the fatalities demanded action from all stakeholders, warning against allowing commercial interests, indiscipline and institutional failures to take precedence over human life.