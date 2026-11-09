NTSA to lead road crash victims’ remembrance procession in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9– The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will lead a solemn procession and inter-denominational prayer service in Kisumu on Sunday, November 15, to honour people killed and injured in road crashes and renew calls for safer roads.

The event, scheduled to take place at Jaramogi Sports Ground in Kisumu County from 8 am to noon, will mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

In its announcement, NTSA urged Kenyans to join the commemoration, describing this year’s campaign as an opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives and strengthen collective commitment to road safety.

“A light that unites us in memory and action. Join us this Sunday, 15th November 2026, at the Jaramogi Sports Ground, Kisumu County, from 8:00 am to 12 noon for a solemn procession and inter-denominational prayer service in commemoration of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Together, let’s honor those we’ve lost and commit to safer roads,” the authority said.

The annual observance provides a platform for remembering people killed or seriously injured in road crashes, recognising emergency responders and highlighting the emotional and economic toll on affected families.

According to the United Nations, road traffic injuries remain a major global public health concern, with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists bearing a disproportionate share of the burden.

The World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018 estimated that approximately 1.35 million people die annually in road traffic crashes, with injuries from such incidents identified as the leading cause of death among people aged 5 to 29 years.

The report also highlighted the vulnerability of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, who account for more than half of global road traffic deaths, with a higher proportion of vulnerable road users killed in low-income countries than in high-income countries.

The World Day of Remembrance was established to recognise the suffering of road crash victims and their families while drawing attention to the need for stronger prevention measures and better support for survivors.

The United Nations General Assembly, through Resolution 60/5, recognised the importance of the observance as part of wider international efforts to improve road safety.

The commemoration also aligns with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, which seeks to prevent at least 50 per cent of road traffic deaths and injuries by the end of the decade.

This year’s campaign theme, “A Light That Unites Us”, calls for memories of road crash victims to translate into action, support for affected families and stronger commitments to preventing further tragedies.

“Remember their stories. Support those who continue the journey. Act so that more lives can reach their destination safely. Your story continues. Stay safe on the road,” the campaign message states.