Absa expands digital banking platform to offer investment funds from Sh1,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Absa Bank Kenya has expanded its Absa Next digital banking platform to include investment products, allowing customers to access five-unit trust funds with minimum investments starting at Sh1,000.

The new offering includes the Absa Equity Fund, Balanced Fund, Shilling Money Market Fund, Dollar Money Market Fund and Fixed Income Fund, targeting customers with different investment goals, risk appetites and investment horizons.

The expansion comes as banks increasingly integrate savings and investment services into digital platforms, seeking to attract customers beyond conventional deposits and lending.

Absa said its Equity Fund had posted a year-to-date return of 15.95 per cent as of November 6, 2026. However, the fund recorded a negative return of 0.80 per cent over three months and a loss of 4.13 per cent over one month, highlighting fluctuations in investment performance.

Moses Muthui, Director of Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Kenya, said the new feature was intended to make investment products more accessible through digital channels.

“With investments starting from as little as KES 1,000, we are making wealth creation more accessible and inclusive,” Muthui said.

“Past performance is not indicative of future performance, the price of units may go up and down, and the right to redeem may be suspended,” the bank said in its investment disclosure.”

Customers can open investment accounts, link existing Absa unit trust investments, create multiple portfolios, make additional contributions and monitor fund performance through the platform.

The service also allows qualifying customers to redeem investments from the Absa Shilling Money Market Fund in real time into an Absa Wallet.

Launched in September 2026, Absa Next has attracted more than 300,000 users, according to the bank, with services including bill payments, digital savings, bill splitting and instant credit.

The platform is open to both Absa and non-Absa customers, positioning the lender to compete for digitally active consumers seeking integrated banking and investment services.

The expansion comes amid growing interest in collective investment schemes in Kenya, as investors seek alternatives to traditional savings products.