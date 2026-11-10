Kenyan creatives to benefit from new Commonwealth market access partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Kenyan creatives are set to gain access to skills development, investment opportunities and international markets under a new partnership between the government and The Akuna Group aimed at expanding the commercial potential of the creative economy.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, will seek to connect creative professionals and enterprises with opportunities across Commonwealth countries.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei signed the Statement of Intent on behalf of Kenya, alongside Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister Dr David Moinina Sengeh and The Akuna Group chairman Sir Idris Elba.

The partnership is expected to complement Kenya’s Talanta Hela programme by creating additional pathways for young people in film, music, fashion and other creative industries to commercialize their skills and reach international audiences.

The initiative comes amid efforts to position creative industries as an alternative source of employment and income for young people, although limited financing, inadequate production infrastructure and restricted access to international distribution channels continue to constrain the sector.

Speaking during the engagement, Akuna Group chairman Sir Idris Elba said the partnership would focus on connecting talent to opportunities while ensuring creators benefit financially from their work.

“And that’s really what we’re trying to do through Akuna. Bring people together, build those connections, and help turn creativity into opportunity, so more people can make a living from their talent and own what they create.”

One of the initiatives linked to the partnership is From Script to Screen with AI, a filmmaking training programme developed by Akuna and Google, in collaboration with Curious Refuge and supported by a US$1 million (Sh129 million) Google.org grant.

The programme will target emerging filmmakers in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and South Africa, equipping them with skills in film production and the use of artificial intelligence in creative work.

The collaboration also seeks to address financial barriers facing creatives operating across borders.

In Ghana, Akuna Wallet Ltd was admitted to the Bank of Ghana’s one-year regulatory sandbox in January 2026, providing a supervised environment to test financial services relevant to cross-border earnings.

The agreements are voluntary, with participating governments expected to determine implementation priorities under their respective national policies and regulatory frameworks.