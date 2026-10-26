Gachagua Urges Road Safety Authorities to Act After Mtito Andei Crash Kills 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on authorities responsible for road safety to take measures to protect Kenyans on highways following a fatal crash at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, that claimed 22 lives.

Gachagua said the loss of life in Sunday’s accident was a painful ordeal for the country, urging agencies mandated to enforce road safety regulations to ensure motorists and passengers are protected.

“No Kenyan, no human being deserves to lose a life out of negligence and recklessness,” Gachagua said in a statement posted on X.

He called on road safety authorities to strengthen their efforts to prevent similar tragedies, particularly as the festive season approaches and more Kenyans prepare to travel home for the holidays.

The former Deputy President also urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, citing the ongoing rainy season as an additional risk to road users.

Gachagua expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the crash and wished those injured a quick recovery.

“May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our dear Kenyans who have lost their lives,” he said.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The collision involved a public service vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with preliminary reports indicating that the two vehicles collided head-on.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said improper overtaking may have contributed to the crash.

NTSA confirmed that its crash investigation team was working with the police to establish the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over road safety on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, a major transport corridor used by passenger buses, commercial trucks and private motorists.

Gachagua’s appeal comes as road users prepare for increased travel during the festive season, when traffic volumes typically rise on major highways.

He urged drivers and other road users to exercise caution, particularly in wet conditions that can affect visibility, braking distance and vehicle control.

The former Deputy President also called on the relevant authorities to ensure that safety measures are enforced to prevent avoidable loss of life.

Investigations into the Mtito Andei crash are ongoing as families mourn the 22 people killed in the collision.