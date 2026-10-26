Ruto Mourns 23 Killed in Kanga Road Crash, Orders PSV Inspections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — President William Ruto has mourned the 23 people killed in a road accident at Kanga near Mtito Andei along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway, calling for greater caution among motorists and stricter safety inspections for public service vehicles (PSVs).

In a condolence message shared on social media, Ruto expressed sympathy with the families and friends of the victims, describing the incident as a devastating loss for the affected families and the country.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the 23 people who lost their lives in the tragic road accident,” the President said, adding that the country shared in their grief.

He also wished those injured in the crash a quick recovery.

The President urged all motorists, particularly drivers operating public service vehicles, to exercise caution and observe traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life on Kenyan roads.

Ruto further directed relevant authorities to conduct thorough inspections of public service vehicles to ensure they comply with the required safety standards.

The directive comes amid renewed concerns over road safety following the fatal collision at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, on the busy Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

The President said vehicle inspections should help ensure that public service vehicles meet the required safety standards, as part of efforts to prevent road accidents.

The accident has renewed calls for motorists to adhere to traffic rules and for authorities to strengthen enforcement of road safety regulations.

The Nairobi–Mombasa Highway is a key transport corridor connecting the capital to the Coast, carrying passenger buses, commercial vehicles and private motorists.

Ruto’s call places renewed emphasis on responsible driving, compliance with traffic regulations and regular inspections of public service vehicles.

The President’s message did not provide further details on the cause of the crash or the condition of those injured.