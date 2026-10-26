Uhuru calls for national unity as he marks 65th birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to remain united, warning against divisions as the country navigates its political and social challenges.

Speaking during a birthday interview with Milele/Kameme FM, Uhuru urged citizens to embrace peace, love and togetherness, insisting that national progress depends on collective responsibility.

“This country belongs to us, and we will move it forward together. That is what I believe, and I continue to believe,” the retired President said.

He expressed optimism that Kenya would continue to receive God’s blessings, while urging citizens to remain united regardless of their differences.

Uhuru also used the occasion to offer prayers for the country, calling on Kenyans to love one another and safeguard peace.

“I pray for all of you, and I pray for our country, that we may have peace and unity. Let us love one another,” he said.

He was born on October 26, 1961, and served as Kenya’s President for two terms before leaving office in 2022.

Uhuru served as Kenya’s fourth President from 2013 to 2022.