NTSA Arrests 35 Pedestrians in Buruburu Footbridge Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 35 pedestrians during an ongoing enforcement operation at the Buruburu Interchange targeting people who ignore designated footbridges while crossing busy roads.

In a statement issued Monday, the Authority said the suspects were arrested for failing to use the footbridge, an offence it says obstructs the free flow of traffic and endangers lives. The pedestrians are expected to be arraigned in court to face charges.

“The enforcement operations at Buruburu Interchange targeting pedestrians who fail to use the designated footbridge while crossing the road are ongoing. A total of 35 pedestrians have been arrested for failing to use the footbridge, thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic. The offenders will be arraigned in court to face the charges,” NTSA said.

The latest operation is part of a broader crackdown on unsafe pedestrian behavior across Nairobi.

Last Wednesday, NTSA arraigned 45 pedestrians who were arrested near the Nyayo Stadium footbridge along Mombasa Road after they allegedly crossed the highway instead of using the designated crossing facility.

A day earlier, another 22 pedestrians were charged after being arrested crossing the Thika Superhighway at Allsops despite the presence of a nearby footbridge.

The operations are being conducted jointly by NTSA, the National Police Service (NPS) and Nairobi City County to improve compliance with traffic laws, promote safer road use and reduce road crashes.

The intensified enforcement comes amid growing concern over pedestrian deaths on Kenyan roads.

According to NTSA, 836 pedestrians were among the 2,150 people killed in road crashes during the first half of 2026, accounting for 38 percent of all traffic fatalities. Pedestrians remain the single largest category of road users killed during the period.

The Authority says many of the fatalities occur when pedestrians attempt to cross multi-lane highways at undesignated points despite the availability of footbridges and marked crossings.

Such actions often force motorists to brake abruptly or swerve, increasing the risk of serious or fatal collisions while disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

Under the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), pedestrians are required to use designated footbridges, subways and marked pedestrian crossings where they are available.

Those found crossing roads at undesignated points or obstructing traffic may face prosecution under the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, which prescribe fines starting from Sh500, although courts may impose higher penalties depending on the circumstances.

NTSA says the ongoing operations are being complemented by public awareness campaigns under its #UsalamaBarabarani initiative, which encourages pedestrians to consistently use designated crossing facilities to safeguard their own lives and those of other road users.

The Authority has maintained that enforcement and public education remain key pillars of its strategy to reduce road crashes and improve safety for all road users across the country.