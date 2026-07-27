All eyes on NCIC as defiant Duale refuses to apologise

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27 – All eyes are on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) this week after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale refused to apologise over his ethnic controversial remarks trageting the Kikuyu community, leaving Kenyans waiting to see whether the commission will take action.

Duale has insisted he stands by his comments despite mounting criticism, with many now waiting to see whether NCIC will take decisive action or reinforce its long-standing reputation among critics as a toothless commission that issues warnings but rarely follows through with tough enforcement.

The Cabinet Secretary also accused NCIC of applying double standards, arguing that the commission should investigate all leaders accused of making divisive statements.

“I want to tell NCIC: the day you are going to summon Rigathi Gachagua, is the day you are going to summon Aden Duale. The day I will go to the NCIC, we must go together with Gachagua. If there is anyone who has spoken hate speech, number one in Kenya is Gachagua. And I’m not apologetic about it! Even if you want to insult me on social media,” Duale said.

The commission announced that it had received a formal complaint over remarks Duale made during a community empowerment event in Mandera County.

According to NCIC, its Investigations Department has begun what it described as a thorough and impartial inquiry into the alleged ethnic incitement.

The commission reminded leaders that Kenya belongs to every community and warned that if the allegations are proven, the remarks could violate Article 33 of the Constitution as well as Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The controversy stems from comments in which Duale praised President William Ruto before claiming that an unnamed community believed only its members should prosper in Kenya.

The remarks were widely interpreted as referring to the Kikuyu community, triggering sharp criticism from political leaders and members of the public.

Pressure on Duale has continued to grow, with criticism now coming from within President Ruto’s own Cabinet.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome urged Duale to apologise, saying his remarks had brought out the worst in him and risked undermining national unity.

“You have been called to apologise but you said no because according to you other people have made worse mistakes. Let me respond to you after all i m also a hy….. Two wrongs don’t make a right and only a fool who does not change his /her mind. You should withdraw your remarks and apologise profusely,” Wahome posted on X.

Her intervention adds to the growing list of leaders who have called on Duale to retract his statements and exercise greater restraint when addressing sensitive ethnic issues.

With Duale refusing to back down, attention has now shifted entirely to NCIC.

The commission has, for years, faced criticism from sections of Kenyans who accuse it of being ineffective, arguing that it often issues statements and summons leaders but rarely secures meaningful action against those accused of promoting ethnic division.

The Duale case is now being viewed as one of the commission’s biggest tests notably for its new Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya Omae.