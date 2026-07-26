‘Mind your tongues,’ Ole Sapit tells leaders as 2027 political temperatures rise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has issued a strong appeal for political restraint ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that reckless rhetoric could plunge the country into conflict and reminding leaders that Kenyans have “no spare country.”

Speaking on Sunday during the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the ACK Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, Archbishop Sapit urged politicians and citizens alike to safeguard peace as political campaigns gather momentum.

President William Ruto and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

“We have one Kenya. We don’t have spare parts of this country. It is one nation. Let us build it together. Let us make it one together,” Sapit said.

“We have no other country if we destroy our nation.”

The Archbishop cautioned leaders against inflammatory political statements, likening careless words to a matchstick capable of igniting widespread unrest.

“Let us tame our speeches, our tongues, because they are the very matchbox that can ignite sparks in our nation. We don’t want that to happen. We want peace,” he said.

His remarks come as political activity intensifies across the country, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition coalitions stepping up mobilisation campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sapit said the church would continue praying for the country’s leaders while working alongside the government in promoting national development and environmental conservation.

He highlighted the Anglican Church’s Green Anglican Movement, saying the church had already planted 15 million trees this year in support of Kenya’s environmental restoration agenda and planned to plant even more before the end of the year.

“We are partnering in development across the nation. One of them is the Green Anglican Movement, where this year we have concluded planting 15 million trees in contribution to the national vision,” he said.

The Archbishop said the church’s mission extends beyond spiritual leadership to fostering peace, unity and sustainable development, urging leaders to put national cohesion above political interests.

His message echoed repeated calls by religious leaders for peaceful campaigns, respectful political discourse and national unity as Kenya prepares for another highly contested electoral cycle in 2027.