Western Kenya residents shower Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement with cash donations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says the Linda Mwananchi movement is increasingly being powered by ordinary Kenyans after residents across Western Kenya turned out to donate money and gifts during the coalition’s latest mobilisation rallies, in what leaders described as a growing grassroots political movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The opposition caravan, led by Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and other leaders, continued its Western Kenya tour with rallies in Kimilili, Chwele and Bungoma town, where supporters contributed cash donations, gifts and other forms of support as the leaders campaigned against President William Ruto’s administration.

Addressing supporters in Chwele, Sifuna said the movement’s campaign was being financed by ordinary citizens rather than wealthy political financiers.

“I know they said we don’t have money. Look at this convoy. This money is from the people of Chwele. This money is from the people of Chwele,” he said.

The Nairobi Senator paused his speech several times to acknowledge supporters who had contributed money to the movement, thanking them for what he described as genuine public ownership of the campaign.

Sifuna said the donations demonstrated a new model of politics in which citizens, rather than wealthy benefactors, finance political campaigns.

“These people are used to politics where ten rich people fund a presidential candidate and later become the only beneficiaries of government. We will take contributions from ordinary citizens so that we remain indebted to all Kenyans,” he said.

He argued that a government elected through grassroots support would be more accountable to citizens by lowering fuel prices, revitalising agriculture and improving public services.

The Bungoma rallies marked another stop in the Linda Mwananchi movement’s campaign to consolidate support in Western Kenya, a region emerging as a key political battleground ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The mobilisation follows similar rallies in Trans Nzoia County, where opposition leaders declared they had formed a united political force capable of denying President Ruto a second term.

The Western Kenya campaign has also unfolded amid an intensifying political contest for the region, with Kenya Kwanza leaders, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, simultaneously rallying support for President Ruto while dismissing the opposition’s momentum.

For the Linda Mwananchi movement, however, Sunday’s crowds and spontaneous donations offered a visible display of grassroots enthusiasm as opposition leaders seek to transform public support into a nationwide political campaign.