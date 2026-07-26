Uganda’s VP Alupo hails Kenya-Uganda unity, says shared borders must drive prosperity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo has hailed the deepening ties between Kenya and Uganda, saying the two neighbors are bound not only by geography but by shared history, culture and blood, as she called for greater regional unity and cross-border cooperation.

Speaking on Sunday during the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru, the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, said the close relationship between the two countries should serve as a model for East African integration.

The ceremony was attended by President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, senior government officials and church leaders from Kenya and Uganda.

“When we invite our neighbors, our sisters and brothers, and celebrate together like this, we demonstrate the true value of regional cooperation, Pan-Africanism and people-to-people development,” Alupo said.

She conveyed greetings from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, describing Kenya as one of Uganda’s closest partners.

Alupo said communities living along the Kenya-Uganda border have long shared languages, traditions and family ties that transcend colonial boundaries.

“The people of Uganda and the people of Kenya are connected by blood,” she said, noting that the Samia, Iteso, Bagisu, Maasai, Turkana and other communities continue to live and interact across both countries.

She praised President Ruto and President Museveni for advancing East African integration through infrastructure and trade projects that have strengthened economic ties between the two nations.

“You have demystified the colonial border through the East African Community,” she said.

Alupo cited ongoing cross-border initiatives, including the Standard Gauge Railway and the planned Kitale–Bukwo road, saying they would unlock trade, investment and economic opportunities for communities on both sides of the border.

“These cross-border projects are fundamental developments that connect us together and make us one,” she said.

She also commended the warm hospitality extended to Ugandan delegations whenever they visit Kenya, saying the close cooperation between the two governments reflects the enduring friendship between their peoples.

The Vice President further praised the Anglican Church for complementing government efforts in education, peacebuilding and community development, saying faith institutions remain critical partners in promoting stability across the region.

Alupo concluded by wishing Kenya “enduring peace, unity and prosperity,” saying the future of East Africa depends on stronger cooperation among neighboring states and the continued commitment to regional integration.