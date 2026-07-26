Anzauni clan revives traditional leadership with planned installation of first chief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — The Anzauni, one of the largest clans in the Akamba community, is set to install Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli as its first officially recognized clan chief, in what elders describe as a historic milestone more than six decades after Kenya attained independence.

Muli was nominated as the clan’s inaugural chief on Saturday, July 25,during a meeting in Machakos.

His coronation is scheduled for October 3, 2026, in Kitui Town and is expected to draw more than 10,000 clan members and guests from across the country and the diaspora.

Upon installation, he will assume the title His Royal Highness Chief Kyalo Muli I.

The ceremony will be presided over by Anzauni clan elders under the auspices of the Akamba Clan Governing Council.

The Anzauni clan is estimated to have more than 400,000 members living across Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Tanzania.

Restoring traditional leadership

Clan elders say the installation marks the formal restoration of traditional leadership within the Anzauni community after decades without a recognized chief.

“For more than 60 years since independence, the Anzauni clan has operated without a recognized chief. This coronation restores our cultural identity and strengthens our voice on matters affecting the community,” one elder said.

Organizers say the October 3 ceremony is expected to be among the largest cultural gatherings in Ukambani this year, bringing together delegates from Kenya and abroad.

Following his installation, Chief Kyalo Muli I will lead the Anzauni clan under the patronage of the Akamba Clan Governing Council. Community leaders say the office will provide leadership on cultural preservation, dispute resolution, community development and engagement on socio-economic issues affecting the region.

Muli is the party leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) and a businessman based in Dubai.

He was installed as a Kamba community elder in Kalundu, Kitui County, in February 2023 during a ceremony attended by, among others, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former East African Community Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza.

Community leaders say that over the past year, Muli has presided over consultative forums, youth mentorship initiatives and inter-clan development engagements as patron of the Anzauni clan.

Through the Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation, he has also supported education bursaries and community water projects in Kitui Central while advocating greater regional cooperation on infrastructure, employment, water access and markets.

The installation comes at a time when traditional institutions are increasingly being called upon to complement formal leadership structures by promoting cultural heritage, social cohesion and community development.

Muli champions traditional leadership at Tanzania’s 7.7 cultural festival

Political observers say the formalization of clan leadership also coincides with heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, although organizers insist the institution is primarily intended to preserve culture and strengthen community unity.