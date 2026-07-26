PS Muthoni urges youth to shun political exploitation, embrace opportunities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged young people to reject political exploitation and instead seize government-backed empowerment opportunities, saying peace, unity and a development-conscious agenda are essential to unlocking their full potential ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Kamba Business Connect Experience on Saturday, Muthoni joined other government leaders in mentoring young entrepreneurs on business development, innovation and access to state empowerment programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.

She encouraged the youth to take advantage of initiatives such as the Hustler Fund, Nyota Fund and Micro and Small Enterprises programmes to start, expand and sustain businesses capable of creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Muthoni also cautioned young people against allowing themselves to be used for divisive politics, saying they should instead champion peace and national unity as the country gradually heads towards the next General Election.

“I’d hope that we prioritize peace in our nation Kenya so that we are not exploited to harm others. The government cares for you and therefore as we head to the 2027 General Elections, I would pray for peace, I would pray for unity, I would pray for a development-conscious agenda,” she said.

Beyond economic empowerment, the PS underscored the importance of good health as the foundation of productivity, urging young people to shun drug and substance abuse, particularly emerging tobacco and nicotine products, warning that they undermine ambition, productivity and long-term success.

She further challenged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship, innovation, hard work and integrity, saying these values would enable them to build sustainable businesses, strengthen their communities and contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s economic transformation.

The forum also emphasized collaboration, peaceful coexistence and national cohesion, with leaders urging young people to become agents of unity while leveraging government programmes designed to expand economic opportunities and improve livelihoods.