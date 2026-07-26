Linda Mwananchi flexes opposition muscle in Trans Nzoia, dismiss disunity claims

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 26- Opposition leaders under the Linda Mwananchi movement staged a major show of unity in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, declaring they had formed the political force capable of denying President William Ruto a second term in the 2027 General Election.

The leaders, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, traversed Matunda, Moi’s Bridge, Sibanga and Kitale town, where they urged residents to unite behind what they described as a people-driven political movement.

Their appearance together, particularly Khalwale’s first public participation in the Linda Mwananchi campaign trail, indicated growing efforts to consolidate opposition support in Western Kenya amid intensifying political realignments ahead of the next election.

The leaders dismissed attempts by politicians allied to President Ruto to rally the Western region behind the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that successive leaders from the region had failed to advance the political and economic interests of the Luhya community.

“We first called for unity and they dismissed us. Now the tide has changed and nobody will divide Western Kenya,” Governor Natembeya told supporters.

The leaders maintained that the region had reached a defining political moment and should now seek to produce the country’s next leadership.

Sifuna projected confidence that the opposition would unseat President Ruto, telling supporters the movement was ready for a direct political contest.

“This time we have resolved that he[Ruto]will not beat us. We’ll face him head-on,” Sifuna declared.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino echoed the sentiments, saying the opposition had traversed the country and remained convinced President Ruto lacked sufficient support to secure re-election.

“Can he really match us? We’ve travelled across the country and he has no votes. This is a one-term presidency,” Owino said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo also rallied supporters to back the movement, accusing the President of attempting to weaken ODM’s influence while insisting he remained committed to the party’s ideals.

Meanwhile, Osotsi accused Kenya Kwanza allies of using money and influential leaders to sway the region politically, urging residents to resist financial inducements.

Sifuna also criticised the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, arguing that it primarily benefited suppliers and contractors instead of addressing the economic struggles facing ordinary Kenyans.

The Nairobi Senator further defended the movement’s grassroots fundraising model, saying Linda Mwananchi had raised KSh3 million through public contributions in less than three days.

He said the donations, some as little as Sh10, demonstrated that ordinary Kenyans were willing to finance a political movement without relying on wealthy financiers.

“We will not seek money born out of corruption. If rich people finance your campaign, they come demanding tenders and favours after the election. I’d rather be indebted to Kenyans who contributed KSh10,” Sifuna said.

His remarks reiterated his earlier rejection of an offer by COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli to help raise KSh1 billion for a possible presidential campaign, insisting Kenyan politics should be freed from dependence on wealthy benefactors.

Khalwale, making his first public appearance alongside Linda Mwananchi leaders, dismissed reports of divisions within the Western region and urged residents to remain united.

“The claims that our people are divided are lies from town. Our people are together,” Khalwale said.

He argued that the region’s opposition to President Ruto stemmed from dissatisfaction with government policies rather than ethnic considerations, citing stalled infrastructure projects, challenges surrounding the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and unmet development promises.

The Linda Mwananchi caravan is expected to continue its mobilisation campaign in Bungoma County on Sunday as opposition leaders seek to broaden support ahead of the 2027 General Election.