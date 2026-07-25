13 East African researchers complete BioInnovate Bootcamp, eye seed funding for innovative ventures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul, 25 — Thirteen young scientists from across East Africa have completed an intensive 10-day entrepreneurship boot camp, transforming laboratory research into investor-ready businesses aimed at tackling some of the region’s biggest challenges in agriculture, food security, public health and green manufacturing.

The researchers, most of them master’s and PhD students or recent graduates, showcased their innovations during the Biobased Innovation and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (BIEB) organised by BioInnovate Africa at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) Duduville Campus in Nairobi.

The final pitch event saw participants present commercially viable ventures to a panel of judges, investors and industry experts, with between seven and ten of the most promising projects expected to receive seed funding and continued mentorship.

Speaking after the event, BioInnovate Africa Manager Julius Ecuru said the annual programme is designed to bridge the long-standing gap between academic research and the private sector by equipping young scientists with entrepreneurial skills.

“This boot camp is an initiative by BioInnovate Africa that we organise every year. We select participants from universities, research institutes and private companies within our network. They are mostly young people—master’s students, PhD students or recent graduates,” Ecuru said.

This year’s cohort comprised 13 innovators selected from 54 applications submitted across the BioInnovate Africa network. Although 15 participants were initially selected, two were unable to attend.

Notably, women dominated the cohort, with eight of the 13 participants being female.

The boot camp brought together innovators from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Rwanda and South Sudan were not represented this year despite being part of the programme’s regional network.

According to Ecuru, applicants are selected based on four key criteria: originality of the innovation, a strong scientific foundation, commercial potential and the commitment of the team behind the idea.

“We mostly look for an idea that is innovative, stems from scientific research and has potential for business,” he said.

Unlike conventional research conferences, the programme focuses on turning scientific discoveries into market-ready products capable of attracting investment.

Participants spent seven days at icipe refining their innovations, identifying customers, validating market opportunities and strengthening business models before embarking on a three-day learning tour in Arusha, Tanzania.

The regional exposure included visits to the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), where participants explored the role universities play in driving innovation and economic development.

The innovators also toured large-scale manufacturer A-to-Z Group and Envsol Technology Limited, a startup previously supported by BioInnovate Africa, to gain practical insights into commercialising scientific research.

The programme concluded with a visit to the East African Community (EAC) headquarters, where participants learned how regional policies, cross-border partnerships and shared scientific infrastructure can accelerate innovation across member states.

“The ideas they are working on go beyond national borders. An innovation developed in Uganda can easily be applied in Kenya, Tanzania or Ethiopia. We want them to understand the regional context and how to build partnerships beyond their own countries,” Ecuru said.

The fellowship is fully funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), covering travel, accommodation, training and mentorship for all participants.

The innovations presented reflected the growing diversity of Africa’s emerging bioeconomy.

Among the ventures were locally produced biofertilisers designed to reduce dependence on imported agricultural inputs, natural livestock probiotics to reduce antibiotic use, enzyme technologies developed from organic waste, child-friendly hygiene products, medicinal creams made from beehive products, nutritious food products and industrial biotechnology solutions.

Several innovations focused on climate-smart agriculture and circular economy principles by converting agricultural waste into valuable products such as animal feed, fertilisers and industrial enzymes.

BioInnovate Africa said the boot camp forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen East Africa’s bioeconomy by helping scientists transform research into businesses capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and addressing regional development challenges.

The programme also promotes collaboration among academia, industry and policymakers through what organisers describe as the “triple helix” model of innovation, enabling scientific discoveries to move beyond laboratories into commercially viable products and services.

The winning ventures selected from this year’s cohort will receive financial support and technical mentorship to help refine their businesses and attract additional investment, providing a crucial stepping stone for young innovators seeking to commercialise home-grown scientific solutions.