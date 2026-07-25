Mombasa Airport Handles 17,000 Passengers in 10 Days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – More than 17,000 passengers passed through Moi International Airport in Mombasa over a 10-day period.

Data from the airport shows that 8,948 passengers arrived in Mombasa while 8,319 departed during the period.

Tourism ministry says the move highlights sustained traffic through Kenya’s main coastal gateway as the peak tourism season gathers momentum.

The latest figures come as the government intensifies efforts to position Kenya as a safe, competitive and attractive destination for international leisure and business travel, with the Coast remaining a key pillar of the country’s tourism industry.

The steady inflow of visitors is expected to support businesses across the tourism value chain, including hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transport providers and artisans, while sustaining thousands of jobs that depend directly and indirectly on the sector.

The passenger traffic also reflects improving air connectivity between Mombasa and major international markets, with airlines including Condor, Discover Airlines, Neos, TUI, Enter Air, flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Uganda Airlines and RwandAir operating flights linking the coastal city to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The ministry say key attractions included beaches, coastal heritage, wildlife experiences and hospitality, reinforcing the country’s appeal as a year-round tourism destination.

“Kenya remains open and safe for travelers, and we continue to welcome visitors for holidays, conferences and business engagements,” Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said.

“Our tourism attractions, from the Indian Ocean beaches to our wildlife parks and reserves, remain accessible to visitors from across the world,”

According to Miano, the government and private sector are working to strengthen air connectivity, improve visitor experiences and expand destination marketing as Kenya seeks to consolidate its position as one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations.