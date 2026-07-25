Ruto–Sakaja Sh80bn Nairobi pact: 5 months later, what’s been delivered?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Five months after President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja signed a cooperation agreement unlocking an additional Sh80 billion for the capital’s development, the partnership has begun translating into visible infrastructure projects across the city, even as some of its most ambitious promises remain works in progress.

Signed at State House on February 17 under Section 6 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, the agreement sought to deepen collaboration between the National and Nairobi County governments in delivering priority projects, while preserving the county’s constitutional mandate.

At the time, the pact triggered political debate, with critics warning it could mirror the controversial transfer of county functions to the National Government during former Governor Mike Sonko’s administration.

Five months later, however, Sakaja has remained in charge of county operations, while implementation of several flagship projects has accelerated through joint financing and coordination.

Perhaps the most visible evidence of the partnership is the extensive road and drainage works underway across Nairobi.

Major corridors including Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way are undergoing reconstruction featuring expanded storm-water drainage, modern pedestrian walkways and landscaped boulevards designed to improve mobility while reducing perennial flooding.

Within the Central Business District, ageing pavements are being replaced with interlocking cabro blocks along Mama Ngina Street, Kaunda Street, Standard Street and sections of Moi Avenue, creating safer and more accessible pedestrian spaces.

The cooperation agreement targets the construction and rehabilitation of more than 300 kilometres of roads across Nairobi’s 85 wards.

According to Governor Sakaja, more than 160 kilometres have already been completed or substantially rehabilitated, including the reconstruction of Wood Avenue in Kilimani, improvements in several residential estates and completion of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover, while works continue on Kasuku Road, Jabavu Road, Timau Road and Amboseli Road.

Unlike previous road programmes, drainage expansion is being undertaken simultaneously to protect the new infrastructure from flood damage.

The drainage works come as Nairobi steps up preparations ahead of forecasts of possible El Niño rains later this year.

County authorities have mapped flood-prone areas across all 17 sub-counties, identifying more than 52,000 households, representing over 340,000 residents, as vulnerable.

More than 100 emergency holding centres have been designated while drainage desilting, river dredging and waste removal continue across the city.

Another flagship commitment moving into implementation is the rollout of more than 100,000 street lights.

County officials say procurement has been completed, with the first consignments expected in Nairobi within days.

Thousands of lights have already been installed, with full rollout targeted by December as the county seeks to improve public safety and support its vision of a 24-hour economy.

The partnership has also accelerated construction and rehabilitation of public markets.

Construction of the modern Gikomba Market is progressing, while City Park Market is undergoing extensive upgrades including improved sanitation, modern utilities and a solar-powered cold room intended to reduce post-harvest losses.

Elsewhere, authorities have intensified restoration of public spaces.

The Kibagare River has been restored to its natural course following the removal of illegal developments on riparian land, while plans are underway to establish recreational parks at Kibagare, Chiromo and Kamukunji.

The redevelopment of Globe Roundabout into a landscaped public square complete with a water fountain and elevated pedestrian walkways also forms part of the programme.

One of the less visible but potentially most consequential gains has come in Nairobi’s water sector.

The operationalisation of the Northern Collector Tunnel–Gigiri–Kabete gravity-fed transmission system is now delivering approximately 115,000 cubic metres of water daily, significantly reducing pumping costs.

According to county officials, the project is saving Nairobi Water about Sh30 million every month in electricity costs and a further Sh500,000 in maintenance expenses.

Security cooperation has also featured prominently under the agreement.

Kamukunji Police Station has been identified as the proposed headquarters of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU), a specialised policing model aimed at improving coordination among security agencies and enhancing protection of critical infrastructure.

County and National Government officials have undertaken benchmarking visits to New York and London as planning for the specialised metropolitan police service continues.

The infrastructure drive has coincided with stronger county finances.

Nairobi recently recorded Sh15.4 billion in own-source revenue—the highest collection since the advent of devolution—providing additional fiscal space to support development projects under the cooperation framework.

Despite the progress, some of the agreement’s flagship commitments remain at the planning stage.

The proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMRTS), envisioned as the city’s first metro rail network linking the CBD with Eastlands, Westlands and Upper Hill, is yet to receive National Government Cabinet approval.

The project, expected to be financed through a mix of government funding, pension funds and Transit-Oriented Development investments, remains one of the most ambitious long-term deliverables under the cooperation framework.

Similarly, while road construction, drainage improvements and market upgrades are visible across the city, many projects are still ongoing and will require sustained financing and execution over the coming months.

Five months after it was unveiled, the Ruto–Sakaja partnership has produced measurable progress in road rehabilitation, drainage expansion, market redevelopment, flood preparedness, water supply improvements and preparations for major security and transport reforms.

Whether it ultimately fulfils its promise will depend less on announcements than on completing the projects already underway—and delivering the more transformative initiatives, including the metropolitan police unit and Nairobi’s long-awaited mass rapid transit system.