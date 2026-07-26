Murkomen orders transfer of entire Keringet Police Station in anti-drug purge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the immediate transfer of all police officers stationed at Keringet Police Station in Nakuru County, escalating the government’s crackdown on drug and substance abuse in an area long plagued by illicit alcohol and narcotics.

Addressing residents during a public baraza in Keringet, Murkomen said the sweeping changes target officers who have overstayed at the station and are suspected of enabling the drug trade through misconduct and alcohol abuse.

“All police officers who have been here for a long time and have been drinking will be taken to rehabilitation and disciplined. Twenty new police officers will be deployed here,” Murkomen said on Saturday.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that the incoming officers would reinforce an intensified security operation aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks operating in the area.

“We have agreed that a special team will be deployed here to decisively fight and eradicate drugs,” he said.

To bolster the operation, Murkomen said Keringet Police Station would receive an additional police vehicle within the next two weeks to improve mobility and response to criminal activities.

“Within two weeks, we will bring a new police vehicle here,” he added.

The Interior CS warned drug traffickers and dealers that the government would relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal trade, saying the renewed campaign would target not only criminals but also security officers and local administrators found colluding with them.

He cautioned that any public officials aiding drug dealers or shielding criminal activities would face firm disciplinary and legal action.

Murkomen also warned criminal gangs involved in land invasions and illegal land grabbing, assuring residents that the government was working toward a lasting solution to the area’s longstanding land disputes.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja backed the operation, announcing that the Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi, would personally oversee the crackdown until drug trafficking is eliminated from the area.

“I have directed the Rift Valley Regional Police Commander to lead the operation until we eradicate drugs here,” Kanja said, adding that police were also intensifying operations against criminal gangs across the country.

The mass transfer of officers marks one of the government’s most far-reaching interventions at a single police station in recent months.