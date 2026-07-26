Western Kenya will no longer stay on the sidelines, Natembeya tells Linda Mwananchi rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 — Western Kenya will no longer remain on the sidelines of national politics but will speak with one voice and demand a seat at the country’s leadership table, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya declared on Saturday as the Linda Mwananchi movement staged a massive show of opposition unity in Trans Nzoia County.

Addressing thousands of supporters during a rally that brought together senior opposition leaders from across the country, Natembeya said the region had resolved to end years of political fragmentation and position itself to produce Kenya’s next leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“When you go to Kisii, Matiang’i speaks. In Ukambani, Kalonzo speaks. In Mt Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua speaks. Among the Kalenjin, Ruto speaks. But when it comes to the Luhya community, we are accused of tribalism. We too will now speak with one voice,” Natembeya said.

He said Western Kenya had resolved to stop “begging” for inclusion in government and instead seek a place at the national decision-making table.

“The time for begging government is over. We are organising ourselves to sit at the table where national issues are decided,” he told the crowd.

The rally, which traversed Matunda, Moi’s Bridge, Sibanga and Kitale town, brought together Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and other opposition leaders in what was one of the biggest displays of unity by the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Natembeya publicly endorsed Sifuna’s growing national profile, revealing that after extensive consultations, Western leaders had agreed to put aside individual ambitions and rally behind a common political agenda.

“I have held Sifuna’s hand before my people because Kenya is ready for change. When history is written, it will be said that we united the Mulembe nation,” he said.

Sifuna praised Natembeya for putting unity ahead of personal ambition, saying the governor had made a historic decision that would reshape Western Kenya’s political future.

“There has always been a belief that senior leaders from Western cannot agree. We sat together for many hours and agreed that we must end the divisions so that we speak with one voice. History will remember Natembeya as the man who united the Mulembe nation,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator also defended Linda Mwananchi’s grassroots fundraising model, saying the movement had raised Sh3 million through small public donations in less than three days.

“We will not seek money from corrupt individuals who will later demand tenders and favours. I would rather owe millions of Kenyans who contributed KSh10 than take KSh1 billion from one person,” he said.

Sifuna maintained that the movement was driven by public frustration over the high cost of living, unemployment and governance, arguing that Kenyans were demanding change ahead of the next General Election.

Khalwale, making his first public appearance alongside Linda Mwananchi leaders, urged Western Kenya to rally behind Sifuna, saying the region had an opportunity to produce a national leader capable of uniting the opposition.

Meanwhile, Babu Owino called for a national movement that transcends ethnic politics, saying Kenyans across all communities faced the same economic hardships.

The leaders dismissed attempts by politicians allied to President William Ruto to consolidate Western Kenya behind the Kenya Kwanza administration, insisting the region would chart its own political course.

The Linda Mwananchi caravan heads to Bungoma County on Sunday as it continues nationwide mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.