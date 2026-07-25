KPA wins eight top awards as Kisumu Port cements regional trade hub status

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has won eight first-place trophies at the Kisumu National Show, with the awards recognizing the agency’s contribution to strengthening Kenya’s transport and logistics network, expanding international trade and promoting exports.

The accolades were presented by Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Ochieng Owili during the annual agricultural exhibition at the Mamboleo Showground, where KPA is exhibiting key infrastructure investments across the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and the Lake Victoria port and pier network.

KPA emerged the overall winner in eight categories: Viable Transport, Strategies for International Trade and Exports, Environment, Blue Economy, Show Theme Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Community Service Initiatives and Large Trade Stand.

The Authority also secured second place in the National Cohesion and Integration, Youth Activities and Non-Agricultural Based Statutory Board categories.

“The recognition comes as the Port of Kisumu continues to strengthen its position as a key regional logistics hub on Lake Victoria,” KPA said.

According to KPA, the port has recorded 144 vessel calls so far this year, reflecting increased confidence from shippers and growing demand for lake transport services across the East African Community (EAC).

Uganda remains the largest transit market using the Port of Kisumu, with petroleum products, ceramic tiles and other general cargo accounting for the bulk of the traffic.

The port has also facilitated the movement of heavy machinery destined for Tanzania to support industrial and infrastructure projects, underscoring its expanding role in regional supply chains.

Performance figures for June further highlighted the port’s growing importance.

During the month, the facility handled 21 vessel calls and processed 42,359 metric tonnes of export cargo, including petroleum products, ceramic tiles, hot rolled coils, fertiliser and heavy machinery.

Export volumes increased by 2,094 metric tonnes compared with May, signaling continued growth in cargo throughput and cross-border trade.

KPA said the awards reflect its continued investment in modern port infrastructure, digital systems, environmental stewardship and customer-focused services aimed at positioning Kenya as a leading maritime and logistics hub in Eastern and Central Africa.

The Authority has in recent years intensified investments in the modernization of the Ports of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, while expanding inland logistics infrastructure to improve cargo movement, reduce transport costs and enhance Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional trade gateway.