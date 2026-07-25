Court declines urgent bid to halt NTSA’s rollout of digital logbooks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — The High Court has declined to certify as urgent a constitutional petition seeking to suspend the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) rollout of electronic logbooks, allowing the programme to continue pending inter partes hearing.

In directions issued on Friday, Justice Patricia Nyaundi ordered the petitioners to serve the respondents by July Tuesday, with the respondents required to file their responses by Wednesday.

The matter will be mentioned on Thursday, July 30, for arguments on the application for conservatory orders and further directions on the petition.

The petition, filed by Javan Onyango and Emmanuel Kiplagat, challenges NTSA’s decision to replace physical vehicle logbooks with electronic logbooks, arguing that the continued rollout violates constitutional rights.

According to the court record, the applicants sought conservatory orders to suspend the implementation of the e-logbook system, noting that issuance of the digital logbooks had already commenced.

However, Justice Nyaundi declined to certify the application as urgent, instead directing that the matter proceed through the normal court process.

“The application is not certified urgent,” the judge ruled, directing the petitioners to serve the respondents by July 28 and setting timelines for responses ahead of a mention on July 30.

The case has been filed against the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and three other respondents under High Court Constitutional and Human Rights Petition No. E492 of 2026.

The July 30 mention is expected to determine whether the court will grant conservatory orders temporarily suspending the e-logbook rollout as the constitutional petition is heard.

In the meantime, NTSA’s transition from physical logbooks to electronic logbooks remains in force following the court’s refusal to grant urgent interim relief.