Artcaffé Eyes New Markets on Demand for Curated Dining

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Growing demand for curated dining experiences among Kenya’s expanding middle-income population is driving Artcaffé’s expansion strategy, with the restaurant chain planning to open new outlets in Eldoret and the Coast as consumers increasingly seek more than just a meal.

Speaking during the launch of Artcaffé’s new Winter Mediterranean Menu, Grace Njeru, the company’s Head of Markets, said changing consumer preferences are reshaping Kenya’s hospitality sector, with diners placing greater value on ambience, experience and international-inspired cuisine.

The new seasonal menu draws inspiration from the food cultures of the Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa, featuring sharing platters, fresh vegetables and warm dishes tailored to the current season.

“We have seen an increased demand for not just a meal. We have seen increased demand for curated spaces and experiences,” Njeru said.

“That is because of increased urbanization. The middle-income population is increasing in Nairobi, and the demand for curated experiences continues to grow.”

The trend is informing the company’s growth strategy as it seeks to expand beyond Nairobi into other urban centers where consumer demand for premium dining experiences is rising.

Artcaffé currently operates more than 60 outlets across the country and plans to open its first branch in Eldoret before the end of the year, followed by expansion into Mombasa and other coastal towns next year.

Njeru said customer demand remains the primary consideration when selecting new locations.

According to Njeru,Kenya’s growing urban population, rising disposable incomes among sections of the middle class and changing lifestyles are driving increased spending on leisure, dining and lifestyle experiences, creating opportunities for hospitality brands to differentiate themselves through ambience and service rather than food alone.

Beyond location expansion, Artcaffé is also responding to shifting consumer tastes through seasonal menu innovation. The company refreshes its menu every six months to incorporate customer feedback, introduce new flavours and keep the dining experience fresh.

Njeru said Kenyan consumers are increasingly embracing international flavours while still preferring familiar local influences.

Despite the expansion plans, Njeru acknowledged that the hospitality industry continues to face supply chain pressures, although she said maintaining service quality remains the company’s top priority.

She added that Artcaffé sources all its food locally, relying entirely on Kenyan farmers, manufacturers and distributors rather than imports, a strategy that supports local supply chains while ensuring consistency across its outlets.