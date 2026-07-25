Hungary GP: Norris Beats Hamilton To Take Pole

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jul 25 – McLaren’s Lando Norris took his first grand prix pole position of the season, beating Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton by 0.012 seconds with the final lap of the session in Hungary.

Hamilton had been fastest on the first runs, by just over 0.1secs from Norris, but neither the seven-time champion nor team-mate Charles Leclerc could improve on their final attempts.

Norris pulled out pole, following one in the sprint in Miami, in a chaotic end to the session caused by a spin at the final corner by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The four-time champion’s error affected Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who were forced to slow, ending up fourth and seventh.

Verstappen had got going again before Norris came around as the last driver on track to clinch pole in the upgraded McLaren.

Hamilton was a second slower on his second run than on his first, and he also faces an investigation for impeding McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at Turn One after he finished his final lap.

Antonelli is another driver off to the stewards, in his case for an alleged yellow-flag infringement.

Verstappen, who railed about the unpredictable handling of the Red Bull over the radio after his spin, managed to take sixth, ahead of Russell and the second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Alonso ‘optimistic’ after progressing to Q2

Fernando Alonso made a major breakthrough for Aston Martin on the weekend they debuted their virtually new car by breaking out of the first session for the first time this season.

Alonso will start 16th, 2.8secs off pole – but that was two seconds faster in relative pace than they had managed for some time.

The veteran Spaniard, who is 45 next week, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I feel relieved a little bit, feeling that the team understood the weaknesses of the car and this is the first step in the right direction.

“We brought a few updates to this car early in the season, and it didn’t work much. And we come from two years of disappointments of upgrades. So definitely there is a change in optimism in the factory and I feel optimistic.”

Alonso faces a decision this summer as to whether to continue his career after this season. He said that while he had no doubts managing technical partner Adrian Newey would lead the team to success in the future, he was not sure whether it would happen soon enough for him.

“No one should doubt Adrian Newey or the potential we have in Silverstone. It is a matter of time before we have the best chassis and it is a matter of time before Honda have the best engine in F1. It is a question of when.”

All the drivers were battling with a track surface that was breaking up, especially in the final two corners, where Norris said it was especially difficult to judge the grip level.

Even before the incident with Verstappen, Russell was afflicted on his final run by a water leak, which was spraying water on to his rear tyres.

Mercedes asked him to pull over immediately after crossing the line, and he parked at Turn One, in an attempt to avoid damaging the engine.

Antonelli said: “I think we were just slightly out of the window with tyres, then in Q3 we did a good step and the car just felt finally a bit more alive. For sure it was a shame with the yellow flags, but it happens. P3 was on the table today but still not good enough for pole.”

Top 10

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:17.207

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.012

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.238

4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.272

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.477

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.518

7. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.533

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +0.649

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1.074

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +1.479