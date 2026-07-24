Back on the rim: Women’s 3×3 basketball team redeem self after woeful start at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – The national women’s 3×3 basketball team bounced back to winning ways with a 16-14 win over Fiji in their second game at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Mary Omondi starred for the Kenyans with six points — the joint-highest for the game — as Esther Minayo (five points), Yvone Okello (four points) and Barbra Achieng’ (one point), also got their names on the scoreboard.

Estelle Kainamoli also sunk six points for Fijians in the hard-fought encounter that went into overtime after a 14-14 deadlock in the regular period.

The win was a perfect way for Kenya to atone for their 21-5 loss to Australia in their Pool A opener on Friday morning.

They will take a further step into the knockouts with a win against Uganda at 11:15 pm in what will be their ultimate Pool A tie of the day.

Other matches to come include against Cayman Islands and Jamaica.