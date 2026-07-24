Klopp Threats To Quit Germany After Appointment

BERLIN, Germany, Jul 24 – Jurgen Klopp started his reign as Germany’s head coach by threatening to quit if the media invades his family’s privacy.

The former Liverpool manager was appointed on a four-year deal on Friday to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned this month after Germany’s shock World Cup defeat by Paraguay in the last 32.

But the 59-year-old issued a warning to the media as he held his first press conference as Germany’s head coach.

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away,” Klopp said.

“I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse.

“I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be.”

Klopp’s appointment was widely expected for weeks and his contract will see him through to the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

“Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any ‘career’ after the national team,” he added.

“This is the pinnacle, the absolutely high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got.”

It is Klopp’s first coaching job since ending his nine-year tenure at Liverpool in the summer of 2024 after “running out of energy”.

He said he feels “the time is right” for his return to coaching and to take up his first role in international football.

“Over the last few days it was almost like a movie happening to myself,” he said.

“I have always surmised the job of Germany head coach is really big but now it is really dawning on me what being the national team head coach is all about.

“For many, many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by, it became more or less evident that sooner or later I would be asked to do this job.

“Now I think the time is right.”

His first game in charge will be against the Netherlands in a Nations League group-stage match on 24 September.