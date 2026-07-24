Postbank dream big after financial boost, new kits

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Postbank women’s volleyball team captain Hilda Chepkosgei is optimistic of a bright future ahead after the side secured sponsorship ahead of the new season.

The skipper says the financial injection puts them at par with best of the best in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division One women’s league.

“With the new sponsor, we look forward to better results and good performance next season,” Chepkosgei said.

The bankers are coming off a highly impressive season in which they reached the quarters of the playoffs, narrowly falling to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

They lost 3-2 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12) in the high octane encounter at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, cementing their status as a team knocking on the door of the elites of Kenyan volleyball.

Other than sponsorship from micro-finance company FinCredit, the team were boosted with new kits at an unveiling ceremony at the Two Rivers Mall in Kiambu on Friday evening.

Team manager Thomas Moek applauded the support, adding that the new regalia will make them unbeatable.

“It has been long time coming and we are grateful that the event has taken place. We thank Postbank management for believing in us and their continued support in the League. We are also grateful to FinCredit for coming on board by kitting us. These outfits are unmatchable and give us confidence heading into the new season. With the new development, we are determined to return the favor by performing well,” Moek said.

On his part, Post Bank Managing Director Raphael Lekolool challenged the team to improve on their performance saying that with the new ties, the team has no choice but to represent the two brands.

“This is a step in the right direction. Fincredit have been our partners in other aspects but sponsoring our team in kind is really humbling and we want to thank them. With kitting, I believe the players confidence will now grow and I hope that the performance will improve in the National League,” he said.

Fincredit Chief Executive Officer John Kariuki welcomed the partnership saying they can only get better.

“We have had a good working relationship with the bank for 16 years and supporting its brand- the Postbank volleyball team is more like a cherrie on the cake. We look forward to making the initiative much better in coming years,” he said.

The bankers joined the National League in 2022 and they have been making remarkable improvement.