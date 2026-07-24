Husband of teams! Gor Mahia thrash Rwandan giants in Cecafa Club Championships opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – Gor Mahia began their Cecafa Club Championships campaign on a high with a 5-0 demolition of hosts APR in their Group A encounter at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday night.

Mike Kibwage — skipper for the night — led the way with the opener in the 34th minute, scrambling the ball in the net from a corner kick.

Cameroonian Patrick Essombe made it 2-0, a minute later, firing a raspy, low shot from the edge of the box as the two APR centre backs failed to close him down in good time.

New signing Paul Okoth then added a third in the 73rd minute, tapping in from close range after a low cross from the left.

Another one of the new boys, Lesley Otieno continued the rampage with a fourth six minutes later.

Ghanaian Ebenezer Assifuah — fresh from renewing his contract with K’Ogalo — stepped off the bench to put on the gloss for a healthy scoreline in the 85th minute.

The win takes Charles Akonnor’s side to the top of the group, ahead of Uganda’s Vipers on goal difference.

Vipers thrashed Burundi’s Garde Republicaine 3-0 in the tournament opener, Faruk Miya marking his return to the side with a brace.