Sevens fever strikes Nakuru as Prinsloo sets stages for thrilling National Circuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2026 – After months of countdown, it is only a matter of hours before the 27th edition of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) kicks off with the Prinsloo 7s at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday morning.

It promises to be a thrilling and high-octane start to another season of rugby 7s in light of the mouthwatering clashes that await fans across the three categories of competition, including Division One, Division Two and the women’s category.

At the elite level — Division One — it is a case of ‘just-what-the-doctor-ordered’ as top teams lock horns on the pitch, a prayer answered for many enthusiasts who have been starved of local rugby action for some time.

Four-time champions Kenya Harlequin kick off proceedings against Embu RFC in Pool A at 8 a.m. but it is their ultimate tie against Kabras Sugar that will pique the interest of many.

Fresh from lifting their fourth consecutive Kenya Cup, the sugar millers will be licking their lips at the prospect of winning their second ever NSC crown since they last did in 2017.

What better way to go about it the right way than a statement win against Quins, at which point they will be hoping to have made light work of Embu and Mwamba RFC — their other Pool A opponents.

Slippery slope for Wanyore

It doesn’t get any easier in Pool D where hosts Nakuru RFC will be up against city rivals Menengai Oilers in a match they will have to win if they are to save face in front of the guests.

On paper, the Oilers look primed to walk away with the bragging rights but one can never dismiss a cornered Wanyore who will be keen to exploit the home advantage, banking on their vociferous supporters who will be out in their numbers to cheer their team to top honours.

That that match will be the final fixture of Day One only adds to its intensity and thrill as the curtain call for a day of end-to-end adrenaline action.

First, the two teams will have to go through Impala and Kenyatta University Blak Blad in their first two fixtures in Pool D.

Both of these opponents are no pushovers hence Wanyore and Oilers will have their work cut out to ensure their final Pool D match-up does not come with a lot of stake other than the bragging rights and the chance to top the group.

University face-off

Elsewhere, Prinsloo defending champions Strathmore Leos will be hoping to emerge as the best students from a Pool B that also features Daystar University Falcons, Masinde Muliro University and Kisumu RFC.

Beating KCB Rugby in the final of last year’s competition — and pushing the eventual champions all the way for the NSC title — will have worked wonders for the students who have always caught the eye with a number of exciting players including Victor Mola.

Noteworthy is their final Pool B encounter against Falcons, which is bound to be fast-paced as a vehicle on a highway with no brakes.

In Pool C, barring a replay of David vs Goliath, defending champions KCB are bookmakers’ favourite to end tops by winning all their three matches against Catholic University Monks, National Youth Service (NYS) Spades and Nondies.

The four-time Prinsloo champions last lifted the trophy in 2017 and will be eager to refresh their trophy cabinet with their fifth at this year’s edition.

Monks were a breath of fresh air two seasons ago, raising eyebrows with a number of impressive results across different legs of the circuit before struggling to replicate the same last season.